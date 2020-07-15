Local Expert Offers Parents Advice For Summer Learning Slump

The summer learning slump is a normal thing for students, but this year it’s made more challenging as it’s combined with the “COVID slide,” due to in-class time lost because of the pandemic.

Remote Learning Struggles

Jamie Glass, a parent of three District 203 students, said she had a difficult time with remote learning with her kids.

“So they would come home and I’m like ‘Alright let’s work on reading’ they’re just like ‘no you’re Mom, you’re not [our] reading teacher,” said Glass. “So I tried to put on my [reading teacher] hat and it doesn’t always work. You hear stories of moms that say ‘Charlie and Sue come home and they work perfectly with me’, but it’s rare.”

Glass, a teacher in Plainfield, said two of her kids have an Individualized Educational Plan (IEP), which means they need extra help with school subjects year round. But since schools are temporarily closed they haven’t been able to work with their teachers, who have developed a specific learning plan for them.

“If we go into summer slump when a child like that comes home they’re used to working with those people all day long not with mom,” said Glass.

Taking A Break

Knowing that her kids may not always be up for learning, Glass has allowed them to play more video games, which she says has reduced their stress because they’re not always thinking about learning.

It’s a good idea according to Denise Duval Tsioles, a licensed clinical social worker at Child Therapy Naperville.

“I think the biggest things parents can do right now is say ‘you know what it’s not always going to be like this. We’re going to do the best that we can. If the kids are on the screen too much after they’ve done their school work, maybe that’s ok right now’,” said Tsioles.

Routine is Key

Tsioles said parents shouldn’t beat themselves up if they can’t get their kid to focus, and suggests getting them on a flexible routine.

“Every morning we’re going to get up and try to go outside and do something fun,” said Tsioles. “If it’s raining then what we’re going to do something inside. Or every afternoon we try to do this. So they can have a general routine of things they do without it being strictly scheduled.”

She also encouraged parents to enroll their kids in athletics and other activities to help build their executive skills, which could help shape s kid into an overall better student.

There are local resources, like the Naperville Park District, and Naperville Public Library that offer an array of different activities for kids of all ages.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

