Local Democrat Lawmakers React to Biden Inauguration

As Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, Naperville’s local politicians shared their thoughts.

House of Representatives Members

All three members of the House of Representatives whose districts cover part of Naperville were present at the inauguration.

Congresswoman Lauren Underwood (D) of Illinois’ 14th District called it a historic day and shared some of her goals under the new administration.

“I look forward to working with President Biden and Vice President Harris to end the coronavirus pandemic, lower health care costs, save moms’ lives, address the climate crisis, and root out corruption. There’s a long road ahead, but I’m ready to get to work—and I know they are too.”

Underwood also noted on Twitter the significance of Harris being the first African American and first Asian American to serve as Vice President.

Today is a historic moment for our nation. For the first time, women and girls across America, and especially those who are of color, will see someone who looks like us leading our country and representing the United States on the world stage. — Rep. Lauren Underwood (@RepUnderwood) January 20, 2021

Congressman Sean Casten (D) of Illinois’ 6th District shared a statement, quoting the new president’s speech and showing optimism for his term.

“As President Biden said today, ‘The American story depends not on any one of us, not on some of us, but on all of us.’ The progress we will make in the coming years will be possible because the overwhelming majority of Americans are good people who share in the commitment to democracy and equal justice for all. Today marks the beginning of brighter days, hard work, and good trouble.”

Congressman Bill Foster (D) of Illinois’ 11th District highlighted some of the challenges Biden and Harris will face from day one.

“President Biden and Vice President Harris understand that science, and specifically American scientific leadership, holds the key to solving the major challenges we face. As the only PhD physicist in Congress, I look forward to working with them to bolster our nation’s scientific infrastructure every step of the way.”

Foster often refers to himself as a scientist, and when President Biden signed an Executive Order stating the U.S. was rejoining the Paris Climate Accord, he simply tweeted:



Illinois State Representatives

State Representative Stephanie Kifowit commemorated the occasion by sharing a photo on Instagram showing a close up of a pair of Aviator sunglasses, an accessory that’s become part of the signature look for President Biden.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephanie Kifowit (@stephaniekifowit)

Illinois Senators

It’s also of note that both of Illinois’ senators will be accepting larger roles. Senator Dick Durbin will step into the number two role among Democrat Senators as Senate Majority Whip. Senator Tammy Duckworth, once thought to be a contender for Biden’s Vice President pick, will serve as the new vice chair of the Democratic National Committee. She also shared her thoughts on Twitter.

.@POTUS Joe Biden and @VP Kamala Harris.⁰⁰After four long years, compassion and real leadership are finally back in the White House.⁰⁰Now it’s time to work together to solve our nation’s problems, beat this pandemic and rebuild an economy that works for everyone. pic.twitter.com/fggJQeT42Z — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) January 21, 2021



Both senators were present in Washington, D.C. for the inauguration.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.

Header photo courtesy of @RepBillFoster