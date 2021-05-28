Local Colleges Receive Emergency American Rescue Plan Funding

Several local colleges, including College of DuPage, Benedictine University, and North Central College were recently awarded emergency funding courtesy of the American Rescue Plan. Congressman Sean Casten (IL-06) and Congressman Bill Foster (IL-11) hosted a virtual press conference today to highlight what those funds will be used for.

“The success of our local colleges and universities is critical to the success of our students and to the strength of this community,” said Casten. “This funding will secure the future of these valued institutions and provide struggling students with urgent relief that will allow them to stay on track and complete their education.”

Millions in Emergency Relief

In Foster’s and Casten’s districts, colleges and universities are receiving a combined $146,000,000 in emergency funding. That includes $36,481,014 for College of DuPage, $9,239,645 for Benedictine University, and $6,520,089 for North Central College.

“Unfortunately, these institutions have faced serious financial strain during the COVID-19 pandemic, as have the students they serve,” said Foster. “That’s one of the reasons I was proud to vote for the American Rescue Plan – which makes historic investments to secure the future of these valued institutions and provide struggling students with urgent relief to allow them to finish their education.”

Student Benefits

At least half of the funding institutions receive will be distributed through emergency grants to students facing hunger, homelessness, and other forms of financial hardship.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.