Local Census Data | DuPage River | Safer Naper

Local Census Data

The latest data released by the U.S. Census Bureau shows the C ity of Naperville remains the fourth largest city in Illinois. With a count of 149,540, it lags behind Chicago, Aurora, and Joliet. The city’s population grew by about 5%, over the past decade, while the numbers show Illinois’ population declined during the same timeframe. The data also indicates that the population in DuPage and Will counties grew by 1.7% and 2.8% over the past decade, respectively.

DuPage River

The Naperville Park District is weighing in on the controversy over whether to support public use of the DuPage River. At Thursday’s meeting, the commissioners passed a resolution in favor of public river access. The controversy surfaced over the past month when complaints were made to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) calling for a pause to public access to the river to allow time for an investigation into concerns about people trespassing and leaving trash. The park board now joins a growing list of state lawmakers pushing for clarification about the river’s status.

Holi Festival Returns

Mark your calendars, as Naperville’s Holi Festival of Colors is back. On September 25 the festival makes its return after a year off due to the pandemic. The event will take place on the Riverwalk, Sarita Sharma, the organizer of the event, said on Facebook. The social gathering invites people to forget about their differences and make peace.

Safer Naper

With the start of school less than a week away for Naperville School Unit 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204, the Naperville Police Department is urging community members to take precautions. On their website, the police give out several tips including making sure students know their home address and parents’ phone numbers. Motorists are asked to be careful as kids will once again be walking to school and waiting for buses. For more tips you can visit the NPD’s website.

