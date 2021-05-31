Local Business Helps Residents Set Up Vegetable Gardens

Culinary Gardens

When the warmer weather kicks in and spring arrives, one local business is ready to get their hands dirty.

Sophia Hasan, owner of garden coaching business Culinary Gardens, helps residents set up and maintain vegetable gardens.

“I’d always enjoyed starting things from seed, propagating, and I was like you know what I’m just going to go do what I enjoy doing,” said Hasan. “I wasn’t even sure that it could really be [a] financially viable business but I was like I’m just going to give it a whirl and see what happens.”

Continue Growing

The business designs, builds, and installs the gardens for those looking for some help with their green thumb.

“You never really know everything about gardening because there’s always a new plant, there’s always something new going on, something unexpected,” said Hasan. “So I think people really like that arc of learning.”

Eggplants, tomatoes, and even corn are some veggies that will flourish in our climate.

After the installation, Hasan digs up some onsite advice for homeowners to keep their garden growing.

“My goal is to make them successful in the garden and for them to really enjoy the process.”

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.