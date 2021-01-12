Loaves & Fishes Buys New Warehouse to Serve as Hub

Loaves & Fishes Purchases Warehouse

Loaves & Fishes Community Services recently purchased a 30,000 square foot warehouse in Aurora.

The new building, located at 580 Exchange Court, will serve as a hub where food can be received and stored before being delivered to the non-profit’s market and pantries.

The project, “building for lasting impact,” is part of Loaves & Fishes’ two-year strategic plan.

“Part of that strategic plan was to take another look at different ways that we could do things,” said Mike Havala, CEO of Loaves & Fishes. “Looking at our delivery model of food and services and how could we do things different in a way that’s more scalable, that’s more efficient, that serves more people, and serves them in a better way.”

Increased Service

The new hub will allow the non-profit to reach nearly three times more families while reducing the cost to serve each family.

The new facility will also help them provide healthier meals to their clients. At their current Naperville location, Loaves & Fishes has limited cold storage space.

“If you think about produce, dairy, meats, etc. they typically need to be either refrigerated or frozen,” said Havala. “So this new facility allows us to have a lot more capacity to provide healthier foods.”

Online orders will be prepared and curbside pick up will be done at the new building.

Renovation Begins Soon

Renovations will begin soon. Loaves & Fishes hopes the $3.1 million project will be completed and operational by June.

In the meantime, the non-profit has begun a capital campaign to help cover the costs of the new space.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.