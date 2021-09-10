Loaves and Fishes Seeking Community Support During Hunger Action Month

To help put an end to world hunger, Loaves and Fishes Community Services is embarking on a monthlong campaign during September to help fight food insecurity in the community.

The nonprofit is seeking support as part of Hunger Action Month, an annual nationwide initiative, which takes place around this time each year. It is meant to raise awareness about hunger and what it looks like.

Night to End Hunger Auction

Loaves and Fishes is hosting its Night to End Hunger fundraiser to raise money to sustain its operations and help reduce food insecurity in the community. The event, which will be held Sept. 18 at the Medinah Country Club, will include both live and silent auctions.

Among the featured auction items is original artwork offered as a non-fungible token (NFT). It is a unique digital blockchain that will be used, by design, to represent the artwork. Other items up for bid are an Apple Watch, vacation properties, high-end wine and more.

Bids are now being accepted by Loaves and Fishes and will continue until Sept. 18 at 10 p.m. Additionally, Loaves and Fishes is accepting payments and donations in the form of cryptocurrency.

Live auction items will be up for grabs the day of the event, featuring items like a weekend getaway to the Fulton Market neighborhood in Chicago and a luxury vacation in Palm Springs, California.

“We are excited about the incredible items in our Night to End Hunger auction.” Mike Havala, president and CEO of Loaves & Fishes, said in a press release. “Your support and participation will make a significant difference in the lives of many who are struggling in our community by providing healthy food and impactful programs to promote self-sufficiency.”

More information is available on the Loaves and Fishes website.

Other Ways to Get Involved

Loaves and Fishes encourages people to get involved in the fight to curb hunger, whether it’s by making a donation or volunteering. The nonprofit relies on a network of volunteers to assist with sorting food, filling boxes and distributing food to those in need. Their virtual food drive is currently accepting donated food.

Spreading the Word

Loaves and Fishes invites the community to wear orange on Sept. 17 to show support for efforts to end world hunger. People are encouraged to share what they are doing to support the cause during Hunger Action Month and tag Loaves and Fishes on social media. Photos can also be sent to jwiltz@loaves-fishes.org .

Photo Courtesy of Loaves and Fishes