LIVE: The Aftermath of EF-3 Tornado in Naperville

This morning Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal was live on the scene near 75th Street and Ranchview Drive in Naperville where a EF-3 Tornado touchdown the night before.

EF-3 Tornado

At around 11:10 p.m. the tornado hit the Cinnamon Creek neighborhood said Naperville Fire Department Chief Mark Puknaitis.

“We had to make two rescues, there were five people that were injured, one critically,” said Puknaitis. “We’re hoping and praying that person survives.”

Press Conference

The City of Naperville held a press conference later in the day with an update saying eight people were injured and treated at Edward Hospital. Six have been released, two others remain in fair and good condition.

Impacted Families

More than 130 homes were damaged from the tornado, 22 of which enough so to be uninhabitable. About 1,000 houses were left without power.

“It could have been a lot worse,” said Puknaitis. “We did not have any structural fires in the area. We had some gas leaks, [but] no explosions. We were able to go door to door, and search to make sure people were not trapped.”

Helping Hand

Residents whose homes were deemed uninhabitable were temporarily housed in the nearby Ranch View Elementary School. The American Red Cross and the City of Naperville are working on monetary and food donations to those affected by the storm.

The Red Cross Illinois is making Thomas Jefferson Junior High School an overnight shelter for victims of the tornado.

Trees toppled over, roofs ripped apart and homes were leveled to the ground.

Latest Information

NCTV17 has a rolling news update from last night’s tornado, be sure to follow it for the latest information.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

