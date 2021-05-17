Live Performances to Return at Paramount Theatre

Live Performances Return

After nearly 14 months of being closed, the City of Aurora’s Paramount Theatre will welcome audiences back for live performances starting August 18 with its production of Kinky Boots.

“It’s my great pleasure to say we look forward to seeing you at the Paramount starting August 18. We appreciate our patrons for staying with us. We couldn’t do any of it without you,” said Tim Rater, President and CEO of Paramount Theatre in a press release.

Rehearsals in July

The theatre is planning to bring its actors and company members in for rehearsals in July. According to the press release, “the theater anticipates updated social distancing guidelines from the state for theatrical gatherings when it begins welcoming audiences back in August and will adhere to all current rules.”

Performances for Kinky Boots will run through October 17, 2021. Tickets are on sale now on the Paramount Theatre website. Following Kinky Boots, Paramount will also launch its 10th anniversary Broadway season.

Last year, Paramount Theatre postponed its entire 2020-2021 Broadway season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

