LIVE: Naperville Cleans Up The Aftermath of EF-3 Tornado

Like they’ve done in the past, the Naperville community rose once again and were out early this morning cleaning up the aftermath of Sunday night’s EF-3 tornado.

Community Rallies To Help

The Naperville Fire Department, Public Works, and volunteers are coordinating to clear up debris left on residents’ yards and streets near 75th Street and Ranchview Drive area.

Naperville resident Leandro Saez, who had his home destroyed by the tornado, was touched by the community’s support.

“This is nice,” said Saez. “This is the good part of this occurrence because it’s like [the volunteers are] our friends. Everybody is trying to do something to help… Everybody you talk to says ‘what can I do to help you’.”

Saez said his family is in talks with his home’s insurance company on restoring his house, and is currently staying at a hotel.

As of Tuesday morning, a lot of debris had been cleared from residents’ driveways and streets, but there’s still more cleaning to do, said city officials.

Several organizations like the Chicago Dutch Lions FC, Bike Bald, Chick-fil-A, and more were out Tuesday morning donating food, water, toiletries, and other supplies.

“As you see we brought out six truck loads [of supplies] today, and we brought out Chick-fil-A with us,” said Executive Director of Bike Bald Debbie Mossburg. “We’ll be back out tomorrow. We’re gathering stuff here for these families who have lost everything. It’s our community, we need to.”

Ways To Help

The City of Naperville is partnering with the American Red Cross and others to set up food and monetary donations.

Some community members impacted by Sunday night’s tornado asked residents to keep them in their thoughts.

“Just pray for us,” said Sung Kwon whose house was impacted by the tornado. “Pray for our recovery. I know there’s some people that are hurt, and I pray for their quick recovery. If they can come out and help us there’s still a lot things that need to be cleaned.”

The City of Naperville said there has been an overwhelming amount of support from residents, and are no longer taking names for volunteers. However there are still ways community members can help and information can be found on the city’s website.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

