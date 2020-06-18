LIVE: Line Dancing at Braconi’s

Like many local restaurants, Braconi’s Pizzeria has recently re-fired up its kitchen for outdoor dining. But they’re adding an extra element to draw in customers: line dancing every Wednesday night.

By day, Kevin Machak works for the production services team at NCTV17, but by night, he’s a line dancing instructor! Every Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m., Braconi’s opens up its parking lot to Kickin’ It With Kevin for socially-distant line dancing. Machak marks off 8×8 foot squares in the parking lot to keep everybody a safe distance apart.

Machak will lead the group and teach new steps to beginners. So if you’re not familiar with the dance, he’ll help you learn some steps. Even NCTV17’s own Casey Krajewski was able to learn a basic dance!

To watch on Facebook, click here!