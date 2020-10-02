Little Friends Parade of Lights Canceled Due to COVID-19

Little Friends annual “Parade of Lights” has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The event was scheduled for November 27, but due to COVID-19 concerns, the nonprofit and the Downtown Naperville Alliance decided to cancel the parade.

“We are saddened that we must cancel our parade this year, but it is out of an abundance of caution for the safety of all our participants, volunteers, and the public who would have attended this event that we reached this difficult conclusion,” said Mike Briggs President and CEO of Little Friends Mike Briggs.

Historically the parade route goes throughout downtown Naperville and features a wide range of holiday staples including Santa and Mrs. Claus.

“The Downtown Naperville Alliance echoes the sentiments of our community partners, Little Friends, and shares their sadness that we are unable to host the Little Friends Parade of Lights this year. Be assured that the downtown business district will still be illuminated beautifully and brightly all season long. Shops and Restaurants will be open for holiday shopping and gift giving with other special surprises to help foster the downtown holiday spirit you know and love,” said Executive Director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance Katie Wood.

More information regarding plans for the holiday season will be released as they become available.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

