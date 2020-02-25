Little Friends Announces New Buyer

Little Friends Finds Buyer

Little Friends has entered into a purchase-sale agreement with an independent businessman who intends to develop the Naperville property.

“This individual plans to announce his plans in the near future but at this point and time we’re allowing him to have that opportunity as he finalizes what he’s intending to do with this acquisition,” said Mike Briggs, President and CEO of Little Friends.

The fate of Kroehler Mansion has also been in their discussions, but it’s still unknown what the potential new owner plans to do with the legacy campus.

Little Friends Relocating

With this sale, Little Friends will now be able to relocate. They plan to use the money made by the sale to partially fund their new home at 27555 Diehl Rd. in Warrenville.

“We’ll be purchasing that building with intentions to close on the transaction in early April, begin renovation and have our schools ready for operation starting on August 24,” said Briggs.

Briggs said the move will not impact Naperville students and they will still function under School District 203.

The organization did look at Naperville locations, but the facility in Warrenville is ADA accessible – an important aspect for the organization.

The New Property

The almost 74,000 square-foot property will bring together the Center for Autism, Krecji Academy, two high school educational programs, and the administrative offices under one roof.

“This property has served us incredibly well over all of these years, but we’re at a stage now where we’re beginning to outgrow what it can offer us. And we don’t have the financial resources to be able to invest in it to stay,” said Briggs. “Ultimately the end game for us is to be able to offer and have available more space to be able to help more children.”

Some new additions include expanding from 20 classrooms to more than 30, additional parking spaces for staff, and a 28,000 square-foot accessible playground.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

