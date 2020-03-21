Lisle’s Eyes to the Skies Cancelled

Lisle’s Eyes to the Skies Festival has been cancelled due to coronavirus.

Organizers made the announcement on their Facebook page:

“It is with great sadness that we are announcing that the 2020 Eyes to the Skies Festival and Carnival will not be held this year. While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our attendees, volunteers, artists, vendors, sponsors and community very seriously.”

