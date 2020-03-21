Eyes to the Skies Cancelled

Lisle's Eyes to the Skies Cancelled

Posted on March 21, 2020

Lisle’s Eyes to the Skies Cancelled

Lisle’s Eyes to the Skies Festival has been cancelled due to coronavirus.

Organizers made the announcement on their Facebook page:

“It is with great sadness that we are announcing that the 2020 Eyes to the Skies Festival and Carnival will not be held this year. While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our attendees, volunteers, artists, vendors, sponsors and community very seriously.”

Back in 2021

The event will be back in 2021 on July 2, 3, and 4.

 

