Lisle’s Eyes to the Skies Cancelled
Lisle’s Eyes to the Skies Festival has been cancelled due to coronavirus.
Organizers made the announcement on their Facebook page:
“It is with great sadness that we are announcing that the 2020 Eyes to the Skies Festival and Carnival will not be held this year. While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our attendees, volunteers, artists, vendors, sponsors and community very seriously.”
Back in 2021
The event will be back in 2021 on July 2, 3, and 4.
