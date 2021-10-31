Lisle Crash Results in One Napervillian Dead, Another Injured
October 31, 2021

Lisle Crash Kills One Naperville Man in His 20’s, Another Injured

Two-Car Crash

A two-car crash that involved four people in Lisle has resulted in three deaths, including one Naperville man. Another Naperville resident was injured.

What Happened?

On Saturday at around 1:18 a.m., Lisle police officers responded to the intersection of Warrenville Road and Navistar Drive. When they arrived at the scene, officers found one car “severely damaged” and the driver inside dead, according to a Lisle Police Department press release. The male driver was in his forties from Aurora.

The second car, found 200 yards away, was on fire and had three people – two Naperville men and one woman from Shorewood. The passenger from Naperville was in his twenties and found dead at the scene. The Naperville driver, also in his twenties, was taken to a hospital and is “listed in stable condition,” according to the press release. The Shorewood woman was found seriously injured and was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove where she later died. She was in her twenties.

Ongoing Investigation

The Lisle Police Department is investigating the crash. Anyone with information or who may have seen the incident is asked to call the Lisle Police Investigations Unit at 630-271-4200.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

