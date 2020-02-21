“Let’s Talk Cannabis” Panel Discussion

“Let’s Talk Cannabis”

Indivisible Naperville hosted a panel discussion at the Naperville Municipal Center to go over some of the benefits of allowing adult-use cannabis dispensaries to operate in Naperville.

Titled “Let’s Talk Cannabis,” the event brought together Mayor Steve Chirico, Councilwoman Judy Brodhead, representatives from Opt In Naperville, and Naperville’s medical cannabis dispensary 3C Compassionate Care Center to discuss different aspects of adult-use sales.

Economic Impact

The group covered topics like safety and enforcement, how the dispensaries work, and the economic impact. Chirico said the city can expect about half a million dollars in tax revenue per dispensary.

“I really wanted to just debunk some of the comments that have been made publicly at city council meetings and then also just out in the public about how little we have to gain financially,” said Chirico.

The panel concluded with a question and answer session with those in attendance.

There will be a citywide non-binding referendum on the March 17 ballot where residents can weigh in on whether they want adult-use cannabis sales in Naperville.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.

