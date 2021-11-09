“Let It Shine” Holiday Drive-Thru at Fox Valley Mall

“Let It Shine”

One of the parking lots at Fox Valley Mall is shining bright this holiday season. In partnership with the Let It Shine lightshow group, the mall is bringing a new experience to the community.

“We’d like Fox Valley to become more of a community hub, the center of the community beyond just shopping or business. And this is one of the experiences that we’re adding here for that reason,” said Scott Samson, general manager at the Fox Valley Mall.

Holiday Drive-Thru

“Let It Shine” is a holiday-themed drive-thru show that uses over one million LED lights that surrounds those making their way through. The colorful display is synchronized to music, which visitors can listen to on channel 88.3. The immersive display includes archways, sparkling candy canes, glowing snowmen, Christmas trees, and more.

Tickets are required for the event and need to be purchased in advance. They can be found on the Let It Shine website. The light show takes place in the mall’s upper level parking lot near Round 1 and Entrance #3. “Let It Shine” will be open to the public starting November 12 through January 9 from 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

