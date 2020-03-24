Less Parking Tickets in Naperville During Shelter in Place

The City of Naperville will be giving less parking tickets during this shelter in place period.
Restrictions Eased:
Mayor Steve Chirico signed an executive order today stating that no tickets will be given for overnight parking, time-limited parking and commuter parking lot violations for the time being.
Some Citations Still Stand:
Citations will still be handed out for other stopping, standing or parking violations. These include unauthorized use of a parking spot intended for someone with a disability, blocking fire hydrants, or any other parking violations that could be deemed hazardous or restrictive of traffic flow.
Effort to Provide Relief:
The move is being made “in an effort to provide relief to residents, commuters and businesses,” according to a press release from the city.
A full list of changes to city policies and services can be found on the City of Naperville’s website. Some of those are as follows:
City Buildings Remain Closed:
All city buildings will remain closed during this stay-at-home period. However critical operations like emergency services and utility services will remain fully operational.
Garbage/Trash Service Alterations:
Garbage and recycling pick up will continue, however residents are asked to put all trash in a city-issued cart or in a trash bag. Anyone using a garbage can must put its contents in a bag.
Loose items outside of cans or carts will not be collected.
All residents must place their recycling items for pickup in a cart.
Bulk items will not be picked-up at this time.
Yard waste collection will continue. Plus, yard waste stickers are not required on bags or bundles for curbside pickup through April 7.
WANT TO STAY INFORMED?
Get daily news headline stories delivered right to your inbox!Sign Up Today!