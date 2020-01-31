Lazy Dog Opens In Naperville

FOOD FOR ALL

With a snip of the scissors, the new Lazy Dog restaurant & bar is officially in business. The new eatery in the heritage square shopping center on Route 59 features seasonal American fare for diners – and specialized snacks for their four-legged companions.

“We have an amazing menu for our pups and its food for people that we serve to dogs, not dog food per say,” said Nikky Breijak , the general manager at Lazy Dog. “But we also offer a membership for dogs called “Pepper’s Pack” and Pepper is the name of the Sims’ family dog, Chris Sims being our founder. It’s a really amazing way to give something special to your canine best friend in the family, and those are just organic treats and snacks that we hand pick and put together.”

PAW-SOME OFFERS

The dog-friendly venue has a full patio area where furry friends are welcome to come and sample the service. There’s also a full bar with craft beer and cocktails, and a beer club.

“We also want you to feel as if you can leave your troubles at the door, the chaos that’s outside, and when you’re here we want you to feel as though you’re a lazy dog.” said Breijak.

Also of note, dogs are only allowed in the patio area, so you won’t be “hounded” in other sections of the restaurant.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!