Knoch Park Set for Grand Reopening

Knoch Park is set for its grand reopening at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 17 after two years of renovations. The joint effort between the Naperville Park District and Naperville School District 203 has brought several new features to the area.

What’s New at Knoch Park?

Naperville School District 203 constructed a new girls’ varsity softball field. The intergovernmental agreement between the park district and the school district resulted in a 20-year lease for the school, with the field to be made available to the community as well.

The park district also installed a multi-purpose synthetic turf field, complete with sports lighting, in addition to four pickleball courts, walkways and landscaping. The synthetic field is outfitted for soccer, lacrosse, football, rugby and other sports for the school district, park district and other community organizations to utilize. The field will also provide another location for drop-in use by small groups of residents.

What’s Gone?

The synthetic field and pickleball courts replace two softball fields, which were relocated to the south portion of Knoch Park along with the addition of the new varsity field.

What Are the Hours of Operation?

Both the synthetic turf field and the pickleball courts are open and available to the community during the daylight hours. Evening hours are planned to begin in September when the sports lighting becomes operational.

How Can I Attend the Reopening?

Those planning on attending the reopening event are being asked to review the Park District’s outdoor events participation guidelines at NapervilleParks.org/coronavirus.

The event will include remarks from representatives of the Naperville Park District and Naperville School District 203, followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Past Coverage

Naperville News 17 has covered this story through the planning, execution and unveiling stages. For additional coverage, you can view the following: