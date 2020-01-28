KidsMatter Launches Career Pathways Program

Career Pathways Program

Naperville non-profit KidsMatter has teamed up with Dealer Inspire to launch their Career Pathways program.

The program partners with local businesses to provide workplace exposure to high school juniors and seniors.

At Dealer Inspire, students will get hands-on experience during the six weeks of mentoring in the summer.

“We know that every student has a pathway, regardless if that student is looking into the workforce right after high school or after a two year associate’s degree or after a four year college degree,” said KidsMatter CEO Kamala Martinez. “We want each and every student to realize that they have a pathway and there’s many roads to success.”

“What many people don’t know is that Dealer Inspire accepts people without college degrees. We believe that a career pathway doesn’t have to follow a certain order,” said Dealer Inspire CEO Joe Chura.

Launch Event

To help students find their pathway, around 60 District 203 and 204 students were invited to the program’s launch event to learn more about the opportunities at the company.

After Dealer Inspire CEO Joe Chura spoke to the group, they toured different departments including accounting, analytics, and customer service.

The future workers filled out a questionnaire to gage their interest and to see if they would be a good fit for the mentoring program.

Dealer Inspire will have a Lunch and Learn on March 13 for selected students to fill out the official job application.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

