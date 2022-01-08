KidsMatter and Naperville Park District Community Job Fair

Community Job Fair

Local non-profit KidsMatter and the Naperville Park District partnered up for their annual Community Job Fair. “Our whole goal at KidsMatter is to build young people who say ‘no’ to destructive choices and ‘yes’ to their endless possibilities. And one of the endless possibilities is connecting them to the world of work,” said Nina Meanis who is the CEO and executive director of KidsMatter.

The one-stop shop had over 30 local businesses who were there to answer questions and help people with their applications. Businesses at the fair were looking to offer seasonal, part-time, and full-time opportunities. The event also provided help with resume writing and mock interviews.

Businesses and Organizations

While the goal of the job fair was to connect individuals with a job, it was also a way to help businesses and organizations looking to hire. “We’re trying a number of different ways to try to attract students and really adults of all ages to work for the park district. So this is just one way to try to get the word out and to get applicants to meet with some of our staff.” – Brad Wilson, Naperville Park District.

At the event, Representative Janet Yang Rohr presented a House resolution to KidsMatter for their work in the community. Starting in February, KidsMatter will be starting their Career Pathways program that will connect high school juniors and seniors with working professionals.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.