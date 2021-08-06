Katie Wood Retires | Shots Fired | India Day Parade

Katie Wood Retires

Katie Wood, the face of the Downtown Naperville Alliance (DNA) is retiring from her role as executive director. During her 14 year tenure she’s led the city’s Central Business District, which is comprised of 300 businesses, including shops, restaurants, spas, and service businesses. Wood said over the phone she’s looking forward to spending more time with her loved ones. Wood will stay on board until the DNA Board of Directors appoints a new executive director.

Shots Fired

The Naperville Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of firing shots on a basketball court. According to police, the incident occurred on August 4 around 7:30 p.m. at the 700 block of Genesee Drive where an altercation between two subjects resulted in one retrieving a firearm from his bag and opening fire on the other party, apparently missing. Police say the suspect is armed, and describe him as a Black male, between 20-30 years of age, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-11 with a thin build, short hair, tattoos, shirtless, and wearing jeans. The police encourage anyone with information to call (630) 420-6665.

Molly’s Cupcakes

Wine may soon be on the menu at Molly’s Cupcakes as the city’s liquor commission is considering their application for a liquor license. The Downtown Naperville cupcake shop wants to serve white, red, and sparkling wine with a variety of candy rimmed glasses to pair with dessert. They would only serve alcohol Thursday through Sunday and cap the number of servings per customer. At yesterday’s meeting, the commission said there is not currently a liquor license class for specialty food establishments like cupcake shops. Some members raised concerns about whether a cupcake shop could be considered a restaurant, and what precedent that would set. They will consider ways to modify or expand on existing classifications for establishments like Molly’s, and discuss regulations at their next meeting before putting the matter to a vote.

India Day Parade

Indian Community Outreach invites community members to participate in its 2021 India Day Parade and Celebration. The event is on Sunday, August 8 from 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., at Rotary Hill, with the parade kicking off at 4 p.m. at Naperville North High School. The celebration will honor India’s heritage and culture through education, food, and entertainment For more information you can visit India Community Outreach’s website.

