Katie Wood Retires As Executive Director of Downtown Naperville Alliance

Katie Wood, the face of the Downtown Naperville Alliance (DNA) is retiring from her role as executive director.

Katie Wood & DNA’s Legacy

During her 14 year tenure she’s led the city’s Central Business District, which is comprised of 300 businesses, including shops, restaurants, spas, and service businesses.

“The DNA is in my DNA. It has been the greatest professional honor of my life to serve our amazing downtown Naperville business community,” said Wood. “I consider our businesses family and cherish the friendships I’ve made along the way and all that we’ve accomplished together.”

Sidewalk sales, summer painted sculptures, wine, chocolate, and cookie walks, and more Downtown related events Wood has overseen helped bring a lot of community interest to the city’s center.

According to a press release Wood has also helped grow the Downtown Naperville Gift Card program to become one of the top gift card programs of any downtown in America.

Next Step

She says now is the time for her next step.

“Now that we are mostly through COVID-19 and businesses are rebounding, it is time to open up my life to new possibilities and also enjoy more time with my family,” said Wood.

“There is no way to overstate what Katie has meant to the heart and soul of our city. From her first day on the job, we have had a champion whose singular focus has been finding ways to share the awesomeness of Downtown Naperville,” said Kris Hartner, owner of Naperville Running Company and previous DNA Chair.

Although Wood will stay on board until a new executive director is appointed, the DNA Board of Directors are seeking a new executive, the press release said.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

