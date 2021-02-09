Kane County Cougars Join New League for 2021

Kane County Cougars baseball will be played in 2021 after all.

Kane County Cougars

Amid a purging of minor league affiliate teams by Major League Baseball, the Cougars have found a new home in the American Association for the upcoming season. A part of the Midwest League for the past 30 years, Kane County now joins an expanding league that will be an MLB Partner League.

“The Kane County Cougars have been associated with Major League Baseball for the past 30 seasons. We are pleased that relationship will continue with the Cougars joining one of Major League Baseball’s “Partner” Leagues. We look forward to working with Dr. Bob and the Kane County Cougars for many years to come” said Morgan Sword, Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations for Major League Baseball.

Other American Association teams

The Cougars join other prominent Midwest organizations in the American Association, including the Chicago Dogs, Gary SouthShore Railcats and the Milwauke Milkmen. The league is expected to expand from eleven to 12 teams in the coming weeks.

“We are so excited to be joining the American Association, a well established league playing in great midwestern cities. We are honored that they have selected us,” added Cougars Owner Dr. Bob Froehlich. “Our fans can look forward to watching more mature, experienced players than they have seen at Kane County in the past. Our roster will feature players who have AA, AAA and MLB experience and are now entering their prime years.”

Upcoming Season

The Cougars are scheduled to compete in a 100-game season, including 50 homes games inside Northwestern Medicine Field starting May 18. The full schedule will be released once the American Association reaches 12 teams.

The Cougars have called Kane County home since 1991 and have had several prominent big league players play in its uniform, including former MVP Miguel Cabrera, Nelson Cruz, and Wilson Contreras.

Kevin Jackman reports for Naperville News 17