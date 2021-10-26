Juvenile Suspect in Naperville North Threat Charged with Aggravated Harassment

Juvenile Charged

A juvenile who is suspected of threatening Naperville North High School on October 15 has been charged in New York, according to a Naperville Police Department press release. The juvenile has been charged with aggravated harassment in New York, and the New York Police Department (NYPD) now has jurisdiction over the case.

What Happened?

On that day, Naperville North High School received a phone call from an individual who made a threat against the school. As a result, the school went into a soft lockdown in the morning with no movement to and from the school. Students and staff were then dismissed early and the day was shortened. The Naperville Police Department began to investigate the source with the help of federal law enforcement and NYPD.

“The Naperville Police Department will continue to tirelessly investigate and pursue charges against anyone who makes a threat to our schools,” said Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres in the press release. “Children deserve to learn in a safe environment and when parents send their children to school, they want to know their kids are safe. No matter what their intentions might be, individuals who make these types of threats rob this community of its sense of safety, and this department will never take such actions lightly.”

“The safety of students and staff members is our top priority in Naperville 203,” said Naperville School District 203 Superintendent Dan Bridges in the press release. “We are grateful for our continued partnership with the Naperville Police Department, which has allowed us to react swiftly and appropriately to security threats, while continuing to ensure the safety of our stakeholders.”

Investigating Other Threats

The Naperville Police Department is still investigating the additional school threats that have happened over the last several weeks. If anyone has information they are asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at 630-420-6665 and ask for the Investigations Division.

The Naperville Police wish to remind the public and the news media that a charge is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.