May 15, 2021

Juvenile Stabbed During Fight in Downtown Naperville

A juvenile male was stabbed during a fight last night in Downtown Naperville.

Fight in Alley

Naperville police say just before 9 p.m., a fight broke out in the alley behind the Water Street parking deck near Webster Street. After receiving a 911 call, police arrived to find a boy in the parking lot of 400 S. Main Street who had been stabbed. The stabbing victim was taken to a hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

walgreens lot stabbing

Naperville police at the scene last night.

Police say the two individuals involved in the fight knew each other. After an initial investigation, police arrested a juvenile in connection with the stabbing. Charges are still pending as the crime is currently under investigation.

Police did not provide the age of either the boy who was stabbed or the offender.

Information Sought

The Naperville Police Department asks anyone with further information on this incident to call them at (630) 420-6665, and ask for the Investigations Division.

As always, the Naperville Police wish to remind the public that a charge is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

