July 4 Fireworks | Naperville Trolley’s 25 Years | Exchange Club Donations

July 4 Fireworks

July 4 is tomorrow! If you’re looking to celebrate with fireworks then you can head over to Frontier Sports Complex this year. The fireworks display will light up the sky from 9:30 to 10:00 p.m. If you can’t attend in-person, you can catch it live on NCTV17.com. Happy Fourth of July from all of us here at NCTV17!

Naperville Trolley 25th Anniversary

Naperville Trolley & Tours is celebrating its 25th anniversary today. The trolley has been roaming around Naperville since July 3, 1995, starting with Don Wehrli. It’s now led by his daughter Annette. The trolley’s fun Silver Anniversary celebrations have been postponed until we reach Phase 5. You can help celebrate the 25th anniversary by buying an ornament at napervilletrolley.com.

Exchange Club of Naperville Asking for Donations

Since Ribfest has been canceled this year due to the pandemic, the Exchange Club of Naperville is asking for donations. The money will go towards preventing child abuse and domestic violence. There’s been an increase in domestic violence cases since the start of the pandemic. Visit ribfest.net to donate.

Nominations for Senior of the Year

The Senior Task Force is accepting nominations for the 2020 Senior of the Year. Nominees should have a history of community service, give back selflessly, be 65 or older, and be a Naperville resident. Nominations are due by July 31. The winner will be announced on Senior Citizens Day on August 21, and will be honored at a City Council meeting in September as COVID-19 guidelines allow.