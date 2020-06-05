Judge Denies Park District’s Request for Restraining Order

Temporary Restraining Order

This morning, Circuit Judge Bonnie M. Wheaton denied the Naperville Park District‘s request for a Temporary Restraining Order against Governor J.B. Pritzker’s recent executive orders. The park district will need to continue to follow the executive orders while the case is being heard, as they have been.

The two parties will now work together to find a date for an injunction hearing.

Continuing to Follow Guidelines

The park district noted that they have been following COVID-19 guidelines since the pandemic began.

Executive Director Ray McGury said in a statement, “the park district always has followed the guidelines relative to COVID-19 and intends to continue doing so. The health and well-being of our residents is central to our mission and will remain so.”

Park District Pursues Legal Action

On May 14, the park district voted 4-3 to pursue legal action against the governor in response to the Restore Illinois order. Multiple commissioners at that meeting said the executive orders were encroaching on the freedom of Illinois residents. They also said it was unfair for Naperville to be grouped in with Chicago and Cook County, two communities with many more cases of COVID-19.

Executive Director Ray McGury’s report earlier in the meeting listed several amenities that will reopen at various dates throughout June, such as athletic fields, disc golf, skate parks, and summer camps, albeit with major alterations to standard operation. Many of those listed amenities have since reopened with more on the way.

Governor Response

During May 15’s COVID-19 press briefing, Governor Pritzker responded to a question about the park district’s decision saying, “They should be following the data and science here and not their gut. I too would like to allow all children, my own included to participate in summer sports in a group fashion. But I recommend against it and of course people have every right to go to the courts, but I wish they would show some leadership.”

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.