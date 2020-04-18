Judd Kendall VFW & Belgio’s Donate Dinners

VFW & Belgio’s Donate Dinners

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873‘s annual Friday Night Fish Fry had to shut down. The Post and Belgio’s Catering were left with many pounds of cod and potatoes and did not want them to go to waste so they decided to donate dinners.

“We gave away 260 pounds of fish, 110 pounds of mashed potatoes and eight gallons of chili,” said Tim Belgio.

On April 16, VFW volunteers and Tim and Tom Belgio along with their staff surprised clients of West Suburban Community Pantry with hot meals for the families lined up to receive food boxes from the Pantry.

“When the Belgio’s truck showed up, I didn’t know what to expect. With 116 cars lined up ready to be loaded with pre-packed boxes, we didn’t know what the response would be,” said Laura Coyle, executive director of the Pantry. “But it was such a lovely interaction and the VFW and Belgio’s folks made it all go so smoothly. They even helped load groceries into people’s cars. It was a great bonus for all and we are so grateful.”

How to Help

If you’d like to donate to the Pantry, they have a list of their most needed food items on their website.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

Photo Credit: VFW & Belgio’s