Joliet Diocese Cancels Holy Week, Easter Services

The Diocese of Joliet is cancelling Holy Week and Easter services due to coronavirus concerns.
Church Services Discontinue Immediately:
Bishop Richard Pates announced today that all church services will discontinue immediately, including masses, Stations of the Cross, and Holy Week services through and including Easter Sunday.
In a letter on the Diocese website, the Bishop said, “This radical step is most painful but is undertaken in the interests of the health of our parishioners and the broader community.”
Suspended Indefinitely:
The Bishop added that the cancellation of church services will continue until it is “prudently advisable to resume them.”
Mass Viewing Options:
The Diocese has listed the following resources for those who would like to view masses remotely:
- St. Patrick Yorkville: http://www.Facebook.com/stpatrickyorkville
(click on “Broadcasts Schedule” button for livestreams, and “Previous Broadcasts” for later viewing.) Livestream may also be accessed via the myParish app… text “App” to 88202 to download.
- Our Lady of Mount Carmel, livestreams and past broadcasts on Facebook (Spanish available):
https://www.facebook.com/senoramontecarmelo?hc_location=ufi
- Various livesteaming events at St. John Paul II, Kankakee
https://www.facebook.com/JP2Kankakee/
- St. Mary Immaculate, Plainfield
https://www.facebook.com/StMaryImmaculate
Posted Masses, but not live streamed:
- Immaculate Conception in Elmhurst – Daily Mass will be posted at 9am each day. Sunday Mass will be available by 5 p.m. on Saturday evening at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrGWG_LjdGHB0T9kZ5n6Hig/featured and https://www.facebook.com/ICElmhurst, and at http://www.icelmhurst.org/default.asp?sec_id=180009300
- Maternity BVM Parish in Bourbonnais will have Mass available at 4:30 PM on Saturday and viewable all weekend at mbvmchurch.org and https://www.facebook.com/pages/Maternity-BVM-Catholic-Church-Boubonnais-IL/1212841742109097
- Saint Anne – Sunday Mass only will be posted to stannestanne.org.
- Notre Dame Parish – Daily Mass Monday through Saturday at 8:45 a.m. and Sunday Mass at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday at notredameparish.org and will be available afterward at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqqVbqLMUtMVbUsg6EaECEA
