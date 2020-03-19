joliet diocese

Joliet Diocese Cancels Holy Week, Easter Services

Posted on March 19, 2020

The Diocese of Joliet is cancelling Holy Week and Easter services due to coronavirus concerns.

Church Services Discontinue Immediately:

Bishop Richard Pates announced today that all church services will discontinue immediately, including masses, Stations of the Cross, and Holy Week services through and including Easter Sunday.

In a letter on the Diocese website, the Bishop said, “This radical step is most painful but is undertaken in the interests of the health of our parishioners and the broader community.”

Suspended Indefinitely:

The Bishop added that the cancellation of church services will continue until it is “prudently advisable to resume them.”

Mass Viewing Options:

The Diocese has listed the following resources for those who would like to view masses remotely:

Posted Masses, but not live streamed:

 

 

