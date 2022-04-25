JoJo’s ShakeBAR Naperville To Open Treehouse Patio

JoJo’s ShakeBAR Naperville is expanding its seating, with the launch of JoJo’s Treehouse on May 2.

JoJo’s Treehouse

The 1,500 square foot outside patio will be located on the second floor of the downtown Naperville restaurant. The focal point of the patio will be a tree trunk, and decked out with string lights, vines, and sparkling disco balls. Some of the seating at tables will be switched out for swings.

The outdoor space will feature the same menu as the indoor service. Reservations can not be made specifically for JoJo’s Treehouse; seating will be first come, first served. However the Treehouse patio can be reserved for private events for up to 150 guests.

Naperville Location

JoJo’s ShakeBAR opened its Naperville restaurant on February 15, its third location, and its first outside of Chicago.

The location at 5 Jackson Avenue was designed with an eye toward Naperville’s ice cream history. The restaurant pays tribute to the Prince Castle ice cream shop, later renamed Cock Robin, through both murals and drinks named in their honor. The restaurant’s overall theme is a nod to the 1980’s and 90’s, but with a modern twist.

Hours

JoJo’s ShakeBAR is open seven days a week; from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday; from 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. on Friday; 10 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday. General reservations are accepted through OpenTable, with walk-ins also welcome.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!