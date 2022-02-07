JoJo’s ShakeBAR Naperville Location Opening February 15

JoJo’s ShakeBAR will be opening its downtown Naperville location on February 15. The restaurant at 5 Jackson Avenue will be the company’s third location, and its first outside of Chicago.

Retro ’80s & ’90s Theme

Jojo’s ShakeBAR is known for its extravagant milkshakes, piled high with extras. It also offers a full dining menu, as well as cocktails. The downtown Naperville location will have a 1980’s and ’90’s diner spin but “with a modern twist,” according to a company press release.

That can be seen through some of its signature drinks, like the Notorious, the Madonna inspired Smokin’ Hot Blonde, and the Ferris Mule…r. The theme will also be echoed through same sider booths, retro music, old-school movies, and classic arcade games.

“We’re really excited to showcase this amazing new venue. We pulled out all the stops to bring Naperville a one-of-a-kind experience that the community can be proud of,” JoJo’s co-managing partner Robbie Schloss said in the press release. “Naperville has a lot of rich history, especially when it comes to milkshakes, and we’re looking forward to paying tribute to the iconic spots that have come before us.”

Nod To Naperville History

One piece of Naperville history in particular to be highlighted will be the Prince Castle ice cream shop, later renamed Cock Robin, which pioneered the multi-mixer to make multiple, thicker shakes all at once. JoJo’s will tip its hat to those early ice cream trailblazers in our area with both murals and drinks named in their honor.

Hours of Operation

JoJo’s ShakeBAR will be open seven days a week; from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Reservations will be accepted through OpenTable, with walk-ins also welcome.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports

