Jessica Simpson Coming to Naperville

Jessica Simpson is coming to Anderson’s Bookshop in Naperville.

The reality star, actress, singer and fashionista will be appearing on February 12 to promote her new autobiography, Open Book.

In the book, Simpson shares stories about her journey to fame, her struggles, and the wisdom she’s learned along the way.

Fans will get a chance to meet Simpson in a greet and photo line – there will be no autographs. The event will take place at 7p.m. Tickets are available through Anderson’s Bookshop.

photo provided by Anderson’s Bookshop

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!