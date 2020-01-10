‘Jeopardy James’ Fans Cheer On Holzhauer & Give Back

‘Jeopardy James’

Fans of James Holzhauer sat in excitement as the Naperville native was back on Jeopardy! This time around he faced off against other legends of the game show in Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter. The first contestant to win three games gets $1 million and the title of the ‘Greatest of All-Time!’.

No strangers to James being on Jeopardy, his loyal fans gathered at several watch parties to support him and some local non-profits.

Giving Back

“As a lot of people know Alex Trebek, the host of Jeopardy, has stage four pancreatic cancer, and [Ann] Zediker, the leader of Lustgarten Fundraising efforts here in Naperville, lost a family member to pancreatic cancer,” said Ian Holzhauer, James’ brother. “We’re so happy we could use this positive experience about a Naperville native to bring people’s attention to a really good cause.”

In June of 2019 ‘Jeopardy James’ donated over $1,000 to the Lustgarten Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk. And though he lost the first game just $200 short to Jennings the night was still a victory as the viewing party at Two Brother’s Barrel House brought in over $1,000 for the Lustgarten Foundation.

The 2nd Night Of Jeopardy GOAT

Community members gathered at Quigley’s Irish Pub for the second game for the prime-time game show, and to raise awareness for homelessness in DuPage County.

“James Holzhauer and the Holzahuer family are incredible and Ian collecting this party with his family to help DuPage Pads goes a long way to help end homelessness locally in our community,” Chad Pedigo the vice president of development at DuPage Pads.

Around $500 was raised on the second night, and Jeopardy James fans were treated to the sweet taste of victory as Holzhauer won in a landslide.

‘Jeopardy James’ Can Still Win According To a Former Jeopardy Winner

Quigley’s was once again packed for a pivotal third game of Jeopardy GOAT. Jennings pulled away in the first match leaving no doubt he would win the game. He now has a 2-1 lead over Holzhauer.

In attendance at the viewing party was another Jeopardy winner Naperville’s own Beth Stewart.

The two-time winner says James still has a chance to walk away as the GOAT.

“Someone once said the main thing with Jeopardy is luck, luck, and luck,” said Stewart. “So sometime you have bad break but he’s got another opportunity and he know a lot and I think he’s going to really well.”

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

