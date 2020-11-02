Jeopardy! GOAT

Jeopardy! Champ James Holzhauer Returning to TV

Posted on November 2, 2020

Answer: This Jeopardy! champion is returning to television to star in a new quiz show.

Question: Who is Naperville native James Holzhauer?

That’s right, Jeopardy! champion James Holzhauer will star alongside other game show greats Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter in ABC’s The Chase. The show is an adapted version of a hit British program where contestants challenge trivia experts in an attempt to take home some cash.

The hour-long show will be hosted by The View’s Sara Haines and will feature up to 166 trivia questions across a wide range of topics. No taping or airing dates have been announced.

Holzhauer will rotate with Jennings and Rutter as the “Chaser” after the three starred in Jeopardy!’s “The Greatest of All Time” special competition in January. Holzhauer, who has the top 16 highest scoring games in Jeopardy! history, and Rutter, the previous record-holder for most game show winnings, were defeated by Jennings in the first-to-three-wins competition.

Previous The Chase Appearance

But it won’t be Holzhauer’s first time on the show. The Chase previously made its way to the states for a run from 2013-2015, during which time Holzhauer appeared as a contestant. During his appearance, he set a record during the “Cash Builder” segment that was never surpassed on the American version. In the “Final Chase” round, Holzhauer also set a record that wouldn’t be surpassed, by answering 19 questions correctly.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.

 

