jefferson ave closure this weekend

Jefferson Ave. Closure This Weekend To Allow More Outdoor Dining And Shopping

Posted on July 29, 2020

Jefferson Avenue in Naperville will close down to traffic between Main and Washington streets from early Friday morning on July 31 through Monday August 3 to allow increased outdoor shopping and dining space.

Sidewalk Sales and Dining Pavilion

The Downtown Naperville Alliance is opening up the block to pedestrians in conjunction with this weekend’s Downtown Naperville Summer Sidewalk Sales, and to allow for the Jefferson Avenue Dining Pavilion.

Dining tables will be spread throughout the block to allow for more outdoor dining. There will be dedicated picnic tables for reservation dining at spots like La Sorella, Two Brothers Barrel House, and Potters Place, as well as on the go tables for places such as Kilwin’s, Everdine’s Grilled Cheese Company, ColdStone Creamery and others. Diners can also pick up grab-and-go meals and desserts.

“Downtown Naperville and Dine Naperville are excited to join forces for our annual Summer Sidewalk Sales this upcoming weekend. We are taking the required measures to ensure the safety of those visiting downtown while they enjoy a day of great sales at our restaurants and shops,” said Katie Wood, executive director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance.

Masks are required, and social distancing rules should be followed.

Test Run

Wood says this will serve as a test of closing that block of Jefferson to cars, allowing just pedestrians.

Sidewalk Sales

The Downtown Naperville Summer Sidewalk Sales will take place throughout all of downtown Naperville. They’ll kick off by 10 a.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and run through dusk.

A full list of participating stores can be found on the Downtown Naperville Alliance website.

For dining information at restaurants throughout Naperville, check out the Dine Naperville website.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!

image courtesy: @downtownnaperville

