Jaycees Swear in All-Women Board and Officers

All-Female Board

Last night, the Naperville Jaycees swore in its 2021 officers and board of directors. And for the first time in the organization’s history, the board and officers are entirely made up of women. New president Cori Cozort said it shows how far the organization has come since it started as an all-male group in 1964.

“One of my favorite Ruth Bader Ginsberg quotes was her response to when she was asked ‘when do you think enough women will be on the Supreme Court?’ and she said ‘when all of them are women.’ And I know we’re not the Supreme Court here but the fact that we can create from an organization that used to be an all-male organization to an organization that is fully women-led, I think it’s just kind of awesome,” she said.

Goals for 2021

Due to the impact of COVID-19 the Jaycees had to cancel their biggest event of the year in 2020, The Last Fling. Cozort said they’re hopeful the pandemic will be under control enough to bring back the Fling in 2021.

The four-day Labor Day festival has generated more than $2 million for local nonprofits over the last 20 years.

Other goals for the board include growing membership, getting creative in how they engage members and the public during a health crisis, and fundraising for the organization.

