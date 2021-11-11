Jason Arres Sworn In As Naperville Police Chief

Naperville city officials swore in Jason Arres as the city’s new police chief at a ceremony at the Naperville Municipal Center on Wednesday.

From Interim to Permanent

Arres has been serving as interim police chief since July 2, after the retirement of former chief Bob Marshall. He has been with the Naperville Police Department for 20 years and served as deputy chief of the patrol division before taking on the interim role.

The department announced October 25 that Arres would be the new chief after three months of searching for a candidate to fill the position.

“About Service”

After Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico administered the oath of office, Arres gave some remarks about his future with the department.

“To me, this job has always been about service,” Arres said. “Service to the community, and service to those I work with. I have been extremely proud to be a police officer, and I cannot be prouder to stand here before you as your chief. To the men and women of this department, I promise you; I will give you everything I have each and every day, because at the end of the day, it’s my honor and my pleasure to serve each of you as your chief. Thank you.”

Officials swore in two new police officers at the ceremony as well; Pat Strocchia and Brian McDermott. They also promoted Michael Umbenhower to the rank of Sergeant, and Michael Rimdzius to the rank of Commander.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Flanagan reports.

