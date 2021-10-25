Jason Arres Named New Naperville Police Chief

New Naperville Police Chief

The City of Naperville announced that Jason Arres has been named at the Naperville Police Department‘s new chief of police. Arres has been serving as interim chief of police since July 2, following the retirement of Chief Bob Marshall.

The city has been looking for a new chief of police for three months. Multiple people were interviewed and the process involved city leaders, elected officials, police and union representatives, and community members. Arres has been with the Naperville Police Department for 20 years and served as the deputy chief of the patrol division before becoming interim chief of police.

“Throughout this rigorous process, Jason clearly distinguished himself as the best candidate to lead the Naperville Police Department into the future,” said city manager Doug Krieger in a press release. “He has an impressive professional resume that includes involvement in or oversight of every aspect of the Naperville Police Department. He is a strong leader with outstanding communication skills, the respect of the men and women of the Naperville Police Department, and a strong existing connection to our community. We have a world-class police department here in Naperville, and I am confident that Jason Arres is the best possible leader to continue this tradition and the exceptional level of service provided by the Naperville Police Department.”

Background on Arres

Arres began his career at the Naperville Police Department as a patrol officer in 2001. He has served as an undercover detective for the special enforcement unit, a detective in the Intelligence unit, and a member of the department’s special response team. He was promoted to deputy chief in January 2017, has led the investigations and patrol divisions, and overseen Naperville’s Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) dispatch center.

“It truly is the greatest honor of my professional career to be chosen as Naperville’s next police chief, and I look forward to carrying on the level of excellence past leaders have set for this organization,” Arres said in a press release. “This department’s success is a testament to the great men and women who work here and the fantastic partnerships we have within the community. I look forward to the opportunities and challenges this job presents, and I pledge to do everything in my power to successfully lead this department and this community safely into the future.”

Arres will be sworn in as chief of police on November 10.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.