January 2020’s A Safer Naper

New A Safer Naper

A new year also means a new twist for the Naperville Police Department’s A Safer Naper campaign.

This year, the NPD will be highlighting one of their programs or initiatives each month instead of a monthly safety topic.

“We’ve got a lot of community outreach programs that we want you to be aware of. We’ve been very fortunate as an organization to have these resources, but it doesn’t do us any good if the community is not aware of them. So we’re trying to advertise a little bit more of that this year,” said NPD Commander Tim Ogan.

Connect for Life

They’re starting 2020 off with Connect for Life, a grant-funded program that was launched in 2016 to combat the opioid epidemic.

Anyone struggling with an alcohol or drug addiction can get connected with a treatment provider through the NPD.

“If you’re looking for information give us a call, if you have a loved one that’s suffering – again they don’t have to live in Naperville, they need help – give us a call and we’ll do anything we can to facilitate that,” said Ogan.

Connect for Life participants can turn in their drugs without being criminally charged for possessing them.

The service is free and doesn’t require insurance.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!