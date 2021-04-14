Islamic Center of Naperville’s Ramadan Iftar iDrive

Ramadan

Today is the first day of Ramadan. During Ramadan, Muslims fast from from sunrise to sunset for one month.

“Ramadan is one of the months on the Islamic calendar. It is a time of spiritual reconnection, it is a time of community, it is a time where we focus more on the internal,” said Omar Hedroug, education director at the Islamic Center of Naperville. “So we fast, we gather together to pray as a community. And it’s just an opportunity for us one month in the year to renew our connection with God, to renew our connection with family, and with community.

“What makes Ramadan special to me and to so many Muslims is that it’s not just an individual thing where we focus on ourselves but it’s also a good opportunity for us to connect to the community, to be in the service of those who maybe don’t have the same opportunities, the same resources that we have.”

Iftar iDrive

Last year, the Islamic Center of Naperville launched its Ramadan Iftar iDrive which provides free, pre-packaged dinners to the elderly, needy, and vulnerable community members of ICN during the month. Iftar is the evening meal to break the fast.

They brought it back this year to serve the same people who need it.

“So every Ramadan what we used to do as a community was assemble here in the masjid and then we break our fast. But due to the pandemic we did not have that opportunity,” said Rahman Khan, a co-lead of the Ramadan Iftar iDrive. “But we didn’t want to miss the community members, especially the elders and needy if they are suffering from the pandemic and they’re not able to go out and get the food. So we came up with this idea, we thought we’d do an Iftar iDrive. People can come pick up the food right here in the parking lot and there is also a delivery option for them.”

ICN will be holding the iDrive for the whole month of Ramadan.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.