Iron Gate Residential Gets Approved By P&Z Commission

Iron Gate Motor Condos may soon transform from a garage community to a living one.

At last night’s Naperville’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting the group approved the proposed “Iron Gate Residential” project, for the site on Ferry Road just west of Route 59.

“The petitioner proposes six multi-unit buildings with a combined total of 51 single-family attached dwellings,” said Sarah Kopnski “Fourteen units are planned to offer a work/housing product adjacent to Ferry Road, while the remaining units will consist of townhomes with large ground floor garages.”

City staff added that in general the live/work units would be consistent with businesses that are permissible for home/work occupations.

What Is Iron Gate?

Iron Gate Motor Condos is known for being a secure space to house vehicles among other things, and is an entertainment place for its members, who often fashion the storage spaces into luxury hangouts.

But members began wondering if the storage area could ever become a place where they could live.

“As the Iron Gate project evolved I began thinking right sizing my own life,” said Tom Burgess, founder and developer of Iron Gate. “And therefore dwellings that we have that are too big in many ways, but the garages aren’t big enough. So I came up with idea of [a] big garage with a small house.”

Residential Units

The Glencoe and Kenilworth residential units would offer up to three bedroom plans and space for seven to 10 cars.

The Wilmette units, which are the live/work offerings, will have up to three bedroom options and space for six cars.

Burgess added that Indian Prairie School District 204 didn’t object to the proposed residential development, and a parking study showed parking wouldn’t be an issue.

Iron Gate also plans to build a retail building, which will be comprised of car-oriented businesses.

If approved by city council, construction could start as early as next month.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal.

