IPSD 204 School Closes After a Positive COVID-19 Case

An Indian Prairie School District 204 middle school has closed after an individual who was recently inside the school tested positive for COVID-19.

Still Middle School, which is in Aurora, made the announcement this morning, stating on its website, “Through contact tracing, a health services staff member will notify individuals who need to quarantine as a precaution. A precautionary quarantine does not mean that an employee or student is sick or will become sick, but is a Department of Public Health practice to best ensure the safety of those around them and decrease the transmission of COVID-19.”

Still announced that it will be canceling material pick-up scheduled for today while the school goes through extensive cleaning.

The school also said information on resuming school activities, including material pickups will be shared as it becomes available.

Still Middle School is the second school in D204 in a week to close because of a positive COVID-19 case. Metea Valley High School closed last week for cleaning. The district is set to begin school in 10 days remotely.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

Image Courtesy IPSD 204’s Website

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!