Inside Out Club Helps Families Show Thanks to Those on COVID-19 Frontline

As nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers around the country – including locally – continue to work overtime to help diagnose and treat people sick with the COVID-19 virus, they are of course putting themselves at risk, even while wearing protective gear. The Inside Out Club of DuPage has found a simple way to help families show gratitude to the professionals on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic. They’re creating a “virtual photo album”, which includes a template of several black and white “Thank You” photos for kids – and adults – to color, draw on, and write on or you can create your own card or picture.

Several kids have already responded with words of appreciation such as “Super hero nurses to the rescue!” and “Dear healthcare workers, thanks for protecting us.”

The group encourages folks to then post these on social media and tag the first responders they know. It’s also an opportunity for parents to talk to their young children about gratitude and social responsibility.

Spring Break Activities

Additionally, the Inside Out Club is hosting additional activities to keep your kids busy during Spring Break. Starting Monday, March 30 through Friday, April 3, the club will host a different themed day, beginning with Inside Out Day, where kids are encouraged to wear their clothes inside out. The next day is dress like a super hero day. There will also be live videos on Facebook at noon each day that week. These 30 minute videos will include a book reading, art project, and other activities designed to be both fun and educational.

About the Inside Out Club

Naperville resident Marion Ruthig started the nonprofit in 2012 under the name “I Support Community” as a way to teach children and families about the importance of building good character and with that, giving back to other local nonprofit organizations. The name later evolved to the Inside Out Club to reflect its mission of “developing kids with character inside out.”