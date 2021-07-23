Innovation DuPage Partners with Sikich

Innovation DuPage (ID) has partnered with Sikich to provide mentorship, resources and financial support to startup founders and small business owners.

Innovation DuPage is a nonprofit businesses incubator, which helps startups and small business with resources and programs.

“With Sikich’s help, we can not only offer entrepreneurs space from which to run their startup companies, but also mentorship and resources to grow their business,” said Jim Bell , director of operations at Innovation DuPage. “We look forward to partnering with Sikich to provide guidance and solutions that help our members flourish.”

“Much like Sikich aims to support all facets of our clients’ businesses, Innovation DuPage is doing meaningful work to help entrepreneurs develop all areas of their businesses,” said Antony Nettleton , partner at Sikich and market leader of the firm’s northern Illinois presence.

ID has more than 60 members under its roster, some of which have gone on to be million dollar companies, a press release said. The nonprofit aims to boost and attract business development in DuPage County through their offerings.

Sikich is a global company with more than 1,000 employees. The company specializes in technology-enabled professional services

“I am confident this will be a two-way partnership that will inspire Sikich, providing us with unique solutions and creative ideas to bring to our clients. And, I look forward to providing resources, education and varying perspectives to help these local business owners succeed,” said Nettleton.

Sikick’s website says the company has been ranked as one of the country’s 30 largest accounting firms and among the top one percent of all enterprise resource planning solution partners in the world.

