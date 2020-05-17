Inmate at DuPage Correctional Facility Tests Positive for COVID-19

Positive COVID-19 Case at Correctional Facility

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office and the DuPage County Health Department (DCHD) report that an inmate who was transferred to the DuPage County Correctional Facility from another agency has tested positive for COVID-19.

The inmate was immediately isolated, tested, and did not make it into their population. The agency where they came from was notified once the DuPage County Correctional Facility received the results yesterday.

Preventative Measures

The facility is coordinating with DCHD to identify and monitor anyone who had recent contact with this person to prevent further spread within the facility and community.

“We will continue to evolve our practices and protocols as the guidance evolves. This includes the recommendation from the DCHD to distribute masks to the entire inmate population, with those masks being worn when inmates are congregating in common areas of the facility,” they said in a press release.

They are also following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for best practices and protocols.

The correctional facility already had infection prevention strategies and practices implemented including symptom screening of all staff and inmates, enhanced cleaning and disinfection, and visitor screening and restriction. All staff are required to wear masks at all times and inmates are closely monitored for fever, symptoms, or health changes.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!