Information Sought in June Stabbing Incident in Naperville

Posted on September 1, 2020

Naperville Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of those involved in an altercation that led to a stabbing in Naperville on the night of June 1.

Night of Looting

The incident took place around 10 p.m. that night, while a large crowd was rioting and looting in downtown Naperville. The victim was stabbed while in the area of West Jefferson Avenue and Webster Street, across the street from the Apple store.

Two Suspects

Police are looking for two suspects. The first is described as a 25-year-old white male, approximately 6 feet tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown hair and a mustache, and was wearing a white or grey sweatshirt and a black mask.

The second suspect is described as a 17 to 20-year-old white male, approximately 5’10”, weighing 150 pounds. He has short blonde hair, and was wearing a black sweatshirt and a black mask.

Contact Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naperville Crime Stoppers, either online or at 630-420-6006. Anonymous tips are accepted.

 

