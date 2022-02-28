Indoor Masks Lifted | Schmaltz New Location | Naperville Schools at Robotics Competition

Lifting of Indoor Mask Requirements

Starting today, Governor J.B. Pritzker’s statewide indoor mask mandate is lifted. These changes apply to multiple indoor facilities including malls, restaurants, and places of worship. However, Pritzker said businesses and organizations still have the choice of whether they want to continue to require masks. On Friday new CDC guidance was released, greatly reducing the number of people advised to wear masks. Locally, the Naperville Park District has gone mask optional. The Fry YMCA has made masks optional as well, and is no longer requiring proof of vaccination. Saints Peter & Paul is now masks recommended but not required. And both Naperville School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204 are no longer requiring masks on school buses. The two districts had already shifted to a masks recommended but not required policy in their schools.

S.U.C.C.E.S.S Black History Month Event

Parent-led organization, S.U.C.C.E.S.S, held a Black History Month program yesterday at Naperville North High School. The event featured performances of the national black anthem and the Naperville Central Step team, a Historically Black Colleges and Universities panel, and resources for students. S.U.C.C.E.S.S., which stands for “School Using Coordinated Community Efforts to Strengthen Students,” was created by District 203 parents.

Schmaltz Opens New Location

Schmaltz Delicatessen has officially opened the doors to its new location in Lisle. After 17 years, the Jewish deli made the move away from Naperville for a bigger space to allow for a drive-thru, retail area, and expanded service. The new spot moved about a half mile east to 3011 Ogden Avenue.

Naperville Schools in Robotics Competition

Over the weekend, the Naperville area had four high schools compete in the Illinois VEX Robotics High School State Championship. Naperville Central, Waubonsie Valley, Neuqua Valley and Metea Valley high schools were part of a 64-team tournament that was held at Rich Township High School. The goal of the competition requires a team’s robot to, either autonomously or directed by a driver, collect small rings in the arena and attach them to their goal. This year, the Waubonsie Valley team “WVRC Green” placed as a semifinalist, which qualifies them for the world competition in Dallas, Texas in May.