India Day Festivities in Downtown Naperville

* UPDATE: Due to the weather, the event has ended early.

India Day Celebration

Indian Community Outreach’s India Day Celebration is back this year in Downtown Naperville. After hosting just a car parade last year due to the pandemic, the large-scale event made a return for the seventh year.

“It’s to celebrate our culture, educate people about the growing Indian American population in Naperville, and bring in the festivities,” said Krishna Bansal, co-organizer of India Day Celebration.

India Day Festivities

Those festivities included a colorful line of over 30 floats making their way down Mill Street for the parade. “That depicts the culture from different regions of India and even a lot of businesses and other people participate in it,” said Bansal.

Bringing the Naperville community together is key for the organization. “We are here to be integrated and educate everybody on our behalf and empower everybody on both sides of the equation,” said co-organizer of India Day Celebration, Viral Shah.

Main Stage Tonight

Those who stopped by were able to try Indian cuisine and shop cultural clothes, shoes, and accessories. There will be two performances on the main stage tonight at Rotary Hill. India Day runs until 10 p.m. and is free to attend.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.